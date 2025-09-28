Humana Inc. $HUM Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Humana by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Humana by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock opened at $254.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.87 and a fifty-two week high of $324.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.96 earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Humana from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.50.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

