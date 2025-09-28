Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,256 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,207,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,103 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,622,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,583,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,109,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,661,000 after acquiring an additional 968,176 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,359,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,264,000 after acquiring an additional 667,645 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

