Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 2,246 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June $FJUN

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FJUN. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 226,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after buying an additional 105,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,295,000 after buying an additional 91,429 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 129,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 36,099 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth $1,618,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter.

FJUN opened at $55.80 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $54.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

