Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 2,701 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation $MFIC

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,382,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 878,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 126,156 shares during the period. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 354.2% in the 1st quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 505,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 138,454 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 0.7%

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. MidCap Financial Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 30.60%. Equities analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Corporation will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.6%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut MidCap Financial Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

