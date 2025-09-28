2,538 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,715,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 225,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,839.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 209,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after buying an additional 206,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $119.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. William Blair raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $98.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $96.96 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.39.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.