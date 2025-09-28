Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF $SEIX Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.12% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 58,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SEIX opened at $23.59 on Friday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

