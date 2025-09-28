Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 243,357 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,901,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,357 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 17.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $139,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $38.82.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

