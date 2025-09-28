Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $87.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $97.63.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,680.45. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,599 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

