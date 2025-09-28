Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Zoetis by 177.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE ZTS opened at $143.52 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.34 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

