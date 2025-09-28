Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after acquiring an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $134,776,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,364,000 after purchasing an additional 587,919 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after purchasing an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after purchasing an additional 451,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $215.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $217.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.74.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

