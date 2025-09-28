Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,986,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.2%

J stock opened at $148.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.86 and a 200 day moving average of $132.31. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $152.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on J. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

