BayBridge Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,564 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 54,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 186.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Pfizer by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 21,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6%

PFE opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

View Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.