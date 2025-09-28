Crown Oak Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Crown Oak Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 4.6% of Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,814,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,224.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,324,000 after buying an additional 1,841,494 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36,268.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,424,000 after acquiring an additional 748,583 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,130,000 after acquiring an additional 314,420 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 935,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,120,000 after acquiring an additional 309,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $173.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,195. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

