Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 192.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

IUSG opened at $163.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.23 and a 200-day moving average of $144.23. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $166.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

