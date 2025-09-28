dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Trading Up 31.4% – Here’s What Happened

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) was up 31.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.88 and last traded at C$10.88. Approximately 5,552,057 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,848% from the average daily volume of 188,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.28.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38.

dentalcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. dentalcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.74%.

About dentalcorp

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

