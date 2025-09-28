Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 378 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in Chevron by 171.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $160.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

