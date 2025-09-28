Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,400 Sera Prognostics, Inc. $SERA

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at about $4,563,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 48.1% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 866,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 281,703 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sera Prognostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 45.86% and a negative net margin of 30,306.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sera Prognostics news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 21,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $66,647.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 811,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,078.40. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 48,865 shares of company stock valued at $147,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

