Coastline Trust Co Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $218.76 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.69 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

