Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,333,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 69,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 969.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 75,834 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

