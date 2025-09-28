Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Holdings in Bunge Global SA $BG

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,756,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,329,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,446,000 after purchasing an additional 122,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $92,552,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 80.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,077,000 after purchasing an additional 443,893 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of BG opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bunge Global

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bunge Global news, Director Christopher Mahoney acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,513.72. This trade represents a 231.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.