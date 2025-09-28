Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 32,599 Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF $FID

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the quarter. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 12.30% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $13,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 77,654.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 35,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,721 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FID opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1784 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

