Flywheel Private Wealth LLC Takes $200,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Flywheel Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 29,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $103.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.78.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

