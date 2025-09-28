ORG Partners LLC Buys 4,258 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797,066 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,405 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after buying an additional 913,987 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,374,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,068,000 after purchasing an additional 692,113 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $70.99 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $71.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

