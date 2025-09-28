Mustard Seed Financial LLC Purchases 827 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after buying an additional 773,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,414,000 after buying an additional 81,727 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 802,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,121,000 after acquiring an additional 49,282 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 678,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $298.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $306.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.54 and its 200-day moving average is $270.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

