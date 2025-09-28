Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 152.1% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.63 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.31%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

