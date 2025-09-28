Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up about 1.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $223,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,255,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,844,419,000 after purchasing an additional 87,773 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,130,000 after purchasing an additional 358,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,848,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,062,000 after acquiring an additional 40,222 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $270,005,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,061,000 after acquiring an additional 55,487 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.40.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.97. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $161.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

