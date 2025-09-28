Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $46,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.92, for a total value of $36,798.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,559.60. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,192 shares of company stock worth $5,346,507 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $152.74 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.34.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

