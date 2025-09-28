Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.72. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.