Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.90.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

