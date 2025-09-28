Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $35.50. Approximately 266,432,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 101,999,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.90.

Intel Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,148,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,928 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

