Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $343.95 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $360.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total transaction of $8,543,172.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,366,453.49. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. The trade was a 24.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.16.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

