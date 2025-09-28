Toast, Inc. $TOST Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Toast by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 862.1% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Toast by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Toast by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.20 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $49.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

TOST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TOST

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In related news, Director Paul D. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 226,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,682.96. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $83,213.60. Following the sale, the president directly owned 890,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,097,774.84. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,710. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.