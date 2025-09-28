ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 209 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,017 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

BK opened at $109.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $110.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

