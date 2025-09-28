Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.