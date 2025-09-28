Financial Designs Corp Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Financial Designs Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.