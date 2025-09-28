Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Bought by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187,463 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,033 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,492,000 after acquiring an additional 739,599 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,675,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,322,000.

VTIP opened at $50.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

