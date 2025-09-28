Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 480 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 77,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 147,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $254.83 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.38 and its 200 day moving average is $233.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.