Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $327.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $330.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.77 and its 200 day moving average is $295.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.