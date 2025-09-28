CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,344 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 89,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 482,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.