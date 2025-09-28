Kennedy Investment Group Has $14.93 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Kennedy Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 6.3% of Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,534 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,900,814,000 after buying an additional 842,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,668,134,000 after buying an additional 1,043,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $334.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

