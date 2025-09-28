Stone Summit Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Stone Summit Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,228,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $209.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

