XY Planning Network Inc. Buys 8,247 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

XY Planning Network Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,654,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,749 shares during the period. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 688,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.21 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.