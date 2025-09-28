The Kroger Co. $KR Position Raised by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Kroger were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $272,834.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 85,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,718.50. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $54.88 and a one year high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

