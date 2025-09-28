Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.94 Million in The AES Corporation $AES

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 184,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AES by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 27,518,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AES by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,790,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AES by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,134,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,614,000 after purchasing an additional 255,512 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,115,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,899 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in AES by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,097,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,736,000 after acquiring an additional 730,178 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The AES Corporation has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $20.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.