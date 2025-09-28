Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Holdings Decreased by Diversified Enterprises LLC

Diversified Enterprises LLC reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.8%

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $751.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $744.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $676.69. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $779.77. The firm has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.94.

Read Our Latest Report on PH

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,153.28. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.