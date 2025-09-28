WD Rutherford LLC Has $948,000 Stake in AppLovin Corporation $APP

WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 36.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,400 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 29.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,876,000 after buying an additional 992,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 12.9% in the first quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,879,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,849,000 after buying an additional 328,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total transaction of $11,534,026.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,590,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,219,472.42. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total transaction of $170,789.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,105.50. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.76.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $669.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.58 billion, a PE ratio of 95.15, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.60 and its 200 day moving average is $377.20. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $671.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

