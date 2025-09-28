Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $17.51 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ferguson makes up 1.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $17,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,168,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,408,000 after purchasing an additional 806,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ferguson by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,660,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,410,000 after buying an additional 1,506,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ferguson by 13.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,576,000 after buying an additional 827,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ferguson by 65.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,740,000 after buying an additional 1,755,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 101.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,165,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,498,000 after buying an additional 2,094,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG opened at $225.80 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $243.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FERG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.71.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

