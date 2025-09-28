Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) shot up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 419,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 207,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Granada Gold Mine Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$8.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.02.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
