Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) vs. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Financial Contrast

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Community West Bancshares and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community West Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 Upstart 1 7 5 0 2.31

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Community West Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.69%. Upstart has a consensus target price of $81.08, suggesting a potential upside of 41.38%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than Community West Bancshares.

33.8% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community West Bancshares and Upstart”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares $166.83 million 2.42 $7.67 million $1.39 15.18 Upstart $636.53 million 8.67 -$128.58 million ($0.08) -716.88

Community West Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community West Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Community West Bancshares and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 13.88% 7.91% 0.82% Upstart -0.75% -5.95% -1.75%

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, high-net worth individuals, and non-profit organizations. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

