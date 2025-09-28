TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Up 12.5% – Still a Buy?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 954,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,447,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.76 million, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.